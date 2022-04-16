Bihu is in the air in Assam, with people across the state celebrating the Assamese new year with their loved ones. However, a tragic incident occurred in Sonapur, which is part of the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Over a quarrel for Rs. 100, a man allegedly cut the throat of a shopkeeper. According to sources, the culprit is a fish farmer named Samad Ali, and his son allegedly stole Rs. 100 from Ramjan Ali's shop.

The shopkeeper alerted Samad Ali about the event the next day, resulting in a brawl between the two. The brawl intensified to the point that Samad allegedly attacked Ramjan with a sharp knife around his neck. Ramjan is said to have died on the scene.

Surprisingly, Samad came into a police station with his clothes soaked in blood and surrendered himself to the officers. Locals were outraged after hearing about the incident, according to sources. They were so enraged that they allegedly set fire to Samad Ali's home.