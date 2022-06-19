In view of large scale agitation leading to damage to railway property including burning of train coaches in areas falling under East Central Railway (Bihar), Bihar Bandh called on 18.06.22 and damages caused to railway tracks due to flood induced breaches in Jamunamukh - Jugijan section of Lumding and Tangla - Harisinga section of Rangiya divisions of Assam, some trains have been cancelled/diverted/rescheduled/short-terminated/short-originated as given below.

Trains cancelled:

1. 15909 Dibrugarh - Lalgam Express of 18.06.22 will remain cancelled.

2. 12523 New Jalpaiguri - New Delhi Express of 18.06.22 will remain cancelled.

3. 12068 Jorhat Town-Guwahati JanShatabdi Express of 18.06.22 will remain cancelled.

4. 13245 New Jalpaiguri - Rajendranagar Capital Express of 18.06.22 will remain cancelled.

5. 03315 (Katihar Samastipur), 02549 (Katihar-Barauni), 05223 & 05225 (Pumea- Saharsha) passenger trains of 18.06.22 will remain cancelled.

6. 05821 (Rangiya - Rangapara), 05861 (Rangiya Dekargaon), 05862 (Dekargaon - Rangiya) passenger trains of 18.06.22 will remain cancelled.

7. 15665 (Guwahati - Mariani) BG Express, 15669 (Guwahati Dibrugarh) Express, 15603 (Guwahati - Ledo)

Intercity Express, 15604 (Ledo Guwahati) Intercity Express, 05601 (Guwahati - Lumding) passenger, 15815

(Rangiya-Dekargaon) Express, 15895 (Rangiya-Murkongsalek) Express, 15906 (Dibrugarh - Kanniyakumari)

Vivek Express, 20503 (Dibrugarh - New Delhi) Rajdhani Express, 07538 (Katihar Tejnarayanpur) DEMU, 07537 (Tejnarayanpur Katihar) DEMU, 15283 (Manihari-Jaynagar) Janki Express of 18.06.22 will remain cancelled.

8. 15666 (Mariani-Guwahati) BG Express, 15967 (Rangiya - Ledo) Express, 15928 (New Tinsukia - Rangiya) Express, 12067 (Guwahati Jorhat Town) Jan Shatabdi Express, 05602 (Lumding Guwahati) passenger, 12424 (New Delhi Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express, 15959 (Howrah Dibrugarh) Kamrup Express, 15894 (Murkongselek - Rangiya) Express, 05893 (Rangiya - Rangapara North) Special, 15909 (Dibrugarh - Lalgarh) Avadh Assam Express of 19.06.22 will remain cancelled.

9. 15657 (Delhi-Kamakhya) Brahmaputra Mail of 20.06.22 will remain cancelled.

10. 22501 (KSR Bengaluru - New Tinsukia) Express, 20504 (New Delhi-Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express of 21.06.22 will remain cancelled.

11. 15910 (Lalgarh-Dibrugarh) Avadh Assam Express of 22.06.22 will remain cancelled.

12. 15905 (Kanniyakumari- Dibrugarh) Vivek Express of 23.06.22 will remain cancelled.

Short termination/Short origination:

1. 05894 (Rangapara Rangiya) passenger, 15895 (Rangiya - Murkongselek) Express trains of 18.06.22 will be short terminated at Udalguri.

2. 15960 Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express of 17.06.22 will be short terminated at New Misamari and will partially cancel between New Misamari and Howrah.

3. 15960 Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express of 18.06.22 will short originate from Guwahati on 19.06.22 and will cancel between Dibrugarh and Guwahati.

4. 12424 New Delhi - Dirugarh Rajdhani Express of 18.06.22 will be cancel between Rangiya and Dibrugarh.

5. 12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express of 18.06.22 will short originate from Kamakhya on 19.06.22 and

will partially cancel between Dibrugarh and Kamakhya.

6. 15816 Dekargaon Guwahati Express will be short terminated at Rangapara and will remain partially cancel between Rangapara and Guwahati.

7. 22502 (New Tinsukia - KSR Bengaluru) Express now detaining at Harisinga will be short terminated at Harisinga and will partially cancel between Harisinga and KSR Bengaluru.

8. 12423 (Dibrugarh-New Delhi) Rajdhani Express now detaining at Rangapara North will be short terminated at

Rangapara North and will partially cancel between Rangapara North and New Delhi.

9. 15904 (Chandigarh - Dibrugarh) Express now detaining at Nalbari will be short terminated at Guwahati and will partially cancel between Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

10. 15910 (Lalgarh- Dibrugarh) Avadh Assam Express now detaining at New Bongaigaon will be short terminated at Guwahati and will partially cancel between Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

11. 22412 (Anand Vihar Naharlagun) Express now detaining at Barpeta Road will be short terminated at Rangiya and will partially cancel between Rangiya and Naharlagun.

12. 15658 (Kamakhya - Delhi) Brahmaputra Mail of 18.06.22 will be short terminated at Changsari and will partially cancel between Changsari and Delhi.

Rescheduling:

01664 Kamakhya - Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal) Express of 18.06.22 has been rescheduled to leave at 18.00 hrs.

Special train:

N.F. Railway has also decided to operate special train between Dibrugarh - Lumding Dibrugarh to facilitate movement of stranded en-route passengers. The train will run with open timing and with stoppages at all important stations.