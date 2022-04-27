Ripun Bora, the president of the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) Assam unit, stated on Wednesday that his party has no plans to create an alliance with either the Congress or the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

“The TMC in Assam will not enter into an alliance with either the Congress or the AIUDF ” he said.

Today, the top TMC officials were in Guwahati as several Congress leaders formally joined the party.

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev, and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra were among the TMC officials present at the occasion, in addition to the newly appointed state unit chief.

Further he stated, “Intellectuals, leaders and activists from various parties, common citizens joined hands with TMC and resolved to work for welfare of the state.”

Notably, this was the first joining programme of the TMC in Assam’s Guwahati. It comes just days after Ripun Bora, the former president of the Assam Congress, left the party to join the TMC in Kolkata.

Soon after joining the Mamata Banerjee led party, he was announced as the head of Assam’s TMC unit.

He was named the chairman of Assam's TMC chapter shortly after joining Mamata Banerjee's party.