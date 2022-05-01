Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the importance of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state on Saturday, saying that the legislation is required to provide justice to all Muslim women. “Everyone wants to go to UCC.” No Muslim lady wants her husband to have three wives at home. Any Muslim woman will tell you that. UCC isn’t just a problem for me; it’s a problem for all Muslim women. UCC will have to be brought if they are to be awarded justice following the repeal of Triple Talaq,” Sarma remarked to the media during his visit to New Delhi.

Distinguished between the indigenous Muslims and the migrant Muslims in Assam, the Chief Minister said that the former wants not to be mixed with the latter. “The Muslim community in Assam has one religion but culture and origin have two different sections. One of them is indigenous to Assam & has no history of migration in the last 200 yrs. That section wants that they are not mixed with migrated Muslims and be given a separate identity,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated “Sub-committee formed and it presented the report. But it`s the sub committee`s report, the government hasn`t taken the decision yet. It`ll take the decision in the future who`s indigenous Muslim & who`s migrant Muslim. No opposition to this in Assam. They know the difference, it has to be given official form”.

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When asked about his earlier meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to resolve the state border problem, Sarma said a district committee would be constituted.“The meeting has already taken place. Now, we’ve to form a district committee. It`ll go to the field in the next two months and then we`ll start resolving the issue village by village,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state government would appoint a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal to implement personal laws that would apply to all citizens equally regardless of religion, sex, gender, or sexual orientation. It is found in Article 44 of the Constitution.

The code is a body of law that governs personal concerns such as marriage, divorce, adoption, succession, and inheritance.