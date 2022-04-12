According to a recent announcement made by the state government, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that land rights will be granted to those who live on government lands in the hills of Guwahati.

People living in PGR (professional grazing reserve) land, VGR (village grazing reserve land), or Debuttar government lands in the city will also be granted land ownership rights.

The major decision was announced by state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, April 11, while releasing the BJP Sankalp Patra for the GMC (Guwahati Municipal Corporation) elections.

According to CM Sarma, this initiative is part of the Assam government's Mission Basundhara-2 scheme.

The chief minister also stated that the government is committed to providing residents with land rights in the Guwahati hills, government grazing reserve lands, and Debuttar government lands.

Sarma went on to say that the first phase of the Mission Basundhara scheme benefited a large number of people, and that the second phase is expected to benefit a large number of people in Guwahati.

He stated that the state government is on a mission to provide land ownership and management to the people of Guwahati.