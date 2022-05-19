Today in Joypur IB in Dibrugarh district, Special DGP (L&O), Assam Police, G.P. Singh, Dibrugarh SP Shwetank Mishra, high level police team, and other security forces are meeting. Regarding the meeting's agenda, no official comment has been received.

However, following an alert from the Assam Police Department based on their intelligence inputs about the risk of insurgent groups attacking important installations and kidnapping officials in Upper Assam, Oil India Limited, Duliajan has issued an internal SOP for its executives and staff.