In a ceremony held today at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati, Assam Police received an award for their outstanding service over the previous 25 years. Assam is the country's tenth state to receive this honour.

The greatest honour bestowed upon any military or police unit is the President's Colours, an unique flag, in appreciation of exemplary service done to the nation in combating crime, combating insurgency, preserving the security of people and property, and maintaining law and order in the state.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, and Haryana are the other states that have received the President's Colour, with Delhi receiving it when it was a Union Territory.