The question paper for the written examination for the post of sub-inspector in the Assam police went viral on social media only after the examination was completed, according to the investigation into the question paper leak. Many individuals were perplexed as to how the digital images of the question paper appeared on social media on April 24, and there was a sense of confusion. Because of this sense of ambiguity, many people have questioned the authenticity and integrity of the selection process.

The leak occurred as a result of a mistake made by an invigilator at an exam centre located at a city college, according to the investigation. The police have interviewed three candidates who spread photographs of the question booklet, according to Leena Doley, Nagaon's superintendent of police. The candidates responded to the questions by saying that the exam center's invigilator failed to collect the question booklet from them after the exam as required by law.

According to the Nagaon SP, the photographs of the question booklet were shared only after the examination was completed, resulting in no question paper leak. Three candidates had been questioned by the police in connection with this matter. The SP stated that they had found no evidence of criminal intent on the part of the candidates who published the photographs on social media. In the meanwhile, the Assam Police SI examination was set for Sunday, April 24, 2022. Exams were held in two shifts, one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.