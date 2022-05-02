An enraged mob of Barhampur Bherbheri residents and some temple employees went on the rampage on Sunday, destroying the main routes as well as the entry gate of the new Mahamrityunjaya Mandir in Barhampur Bherbheri village, allegedly due to political pressure and massive intervention in the temple's internal affairs.

According to accounts, this stunning and unexpected incident occurred shortly after the Mandir management committee dismissed a local employee from his position.

Following the shutting of the Mahamrityunjaya Mandir's entry gate, the enraged mob launched a protest against the management committee and its unrelenting interference in the temple's internal matters.

Activists claimed that the present Mahamrityunjaya Mandir management committee had removed some local youths and replaced them with youngsters from outside the state during the protest.

Furthermore, they said that such instances occurred as a result of the unrelenting intervention and influence of some political leaders. During the demonstration, local demonstrators chanted different anti-political chants.