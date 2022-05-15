For the current financial year, the Union Ministry of Water Resources has released Rs.125 crores from the Flood Control Fund to Assam.

Pijush Hazarika, Assam's Minister for Water Resources, met with Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Friday to express gratitude for the state's receipt of Rs.125 crores from the Flood Control Fund for the current financial year.

Hazarika visited Union Minister Shekhawat at his office to express his gratitude for the Central Government's Flood Control Fund releasing Rs.125 crores for the current fiscal year, which had been closed since 2016 due to several inconsistencies between 2011 and 2016.

Hazarika has asked Shekhawat to release more funding under the scheme in the coming days so that more flood-free projects can be undertaken in Assam.

According to Hazarika, the Central funds that had been suspended since 2016 due to irregularities committed by the previous government between 2011 and 2016 were released by the Jal Shakti Ministry one and a half months ago as a result of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's tireless efforts. "The Central Government has provided funding to the State Water Resources Department to the tune of Rs.125 crores due to the relentless efforts over the last year," he added.

The Chief Minister's initiative is pondering a comprehensive project to lower the water in the rivers during the monsoons by establishing ponds nearby, according to the Minister.