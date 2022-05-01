On Friday, the Serchhip Battalion of the 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the command of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 2,250 kg of areca nut worth Rs 9,51,750 from Hmunhmeltha near the Indo-Myanmar border in the Champhai area.

According to a news release, based on specific information, the operation was carried out by a joint team of 8 Assam Rifles, 2 Assam Rifles, and officials of the Customs Department, Champhai.

The prohibited products were seized by the Customs Department for future legal action. The ongoing smuggling of areca nuts, particularly along the Indo-Myanmar border, is a major source of concern for Mizoram.

The Assam Rifles, dubbed the "Sentinels of the Northeast," have maintained their efforts in Mizoram to combat smuggling. Meanwhile, the Aizawl Battalion of the 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the command of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), held a lecture on 'Ayushman Bharat Diwas' on Saturday at Zokhawsang, New Vaikhawtlang, Hnahlan, Mimbung, Kawlbem, and Ngopa villages, according to another news release. The celebration was attended by 64 local residents and 20 Assam Rifles men.