The questions paper for the written test for the Assam police Sub-Inspector (SI) goes viral on social media platforms, on Sunday.

Many exam candidates viewed the question papers through social media messaging apps.

The SI written exam was held On April 24, Sunday.

The manner in which the exam papers were leaked is a source of significant worry. The Assam police department has issued an official remark on the matter.

People have however started to question the Assam government and the police department regarding the scam and have also demanded a probe into the matter.

It may be mentioned that in 2020, a similar incident occurred on the day of the Assam police SI exam. Question paper for the written examination for 597 posts of unarmed sub-inspectors of Assam Police was leaked on September 20.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) had cancelled the test minutes after it commenced across the state on that day.