Wild elephants terrorize the Indo-Bhutan border in the Udalguri district destroying many houses. Due to the incessant rain, a large group of wild elephants sheltering in tea gardens have entered the villages damaging the houses and farms. Various places of Bhergaon were attacked by a group of wild elephants.

2 no, Dimakuchi’s Bharati Baishya, Narayan Chetri, Hamarendra Kalita, Ramesh Kalita and 1 No. Dimakuchi’s Gauranga Biswas, Rupcharan Rai, Amulya Biswas, Bolai Das, and Ganyandra Mandal, Garuajhar’s Aaimona Begum, Ainal Ali, Baser Ali, Pranesh Das, South Kalikhula’s Niwas Das, and Anibash Das’s houses were fully destroyed along with their crops and betelnut gardens.

People alleged that the elephant conflict in the area has gone out of control as a result of the forest department's negligence. The locals stated that the forest officials did not reach the spot even after reporting.