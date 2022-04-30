Minister Pijush Hazarika on Friday stated that over 2 lakhs women self-help group of Assam have received from 25000 to 5 lakhs as promised by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Assam government spends close to Rs 3500 crore to provide relief to around 11 lakhs microfinance borrowers who are making regular payments to banks.

The first phase encompasses those making regular payments. State Government spend Rs 3500 crore in this phase. In the second phase around Rs, 4000 crores were spent whereby people seeking a complete waiver were given money.

“In comparison to other parts of the country, women in Assam are capable of accomplishing anything when it comes to work. It is our duty to assist them in becoming self-sufficient”, says Hazarika while talking to the media.

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