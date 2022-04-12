Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday stated that people have been arguing about learning Arabic, but no one has responded. The Assamese language is the priority and it is the official language. We will not compromise with the Assamese language. Arunachal Pradesh's government has approved Hindi as a medium of instruction, and Nagaland has also hired Hindi teachers.

We have made the fourth language formula with the Asam Sahitya Sabha and other organisations while Siddhanta Bhattachrya was the education Minister. We are giving foremost importance to the Hindi and English language but the medium of instruction will remain Assamese.

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, discussed the importance of the Hindi language in the country on Thursday, emphasising how it should be the appropriate alternative to the English language throughout the country.