Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma once again visited Silchar on Sunday and inspected the flood situation in the area which remains grim due to on going flood for the last seven days.

Upon arriving in Silchar, the chief minister is also seems interacting with the flood affected people and asking about the whether they are receiving any aid.

He inspects the situation from a boat to evaluate the severity of the flooding.

Earlier, on Thursday CM Sarma visited Silchar in Cachar district and reviewed the flood situation of the area.

On reaching the Silchar airport, CM Sarma made an aerial survey of the Silchar town in a special aircraft to access the damage caused by the increasing water levels of the Barak River.

A meeting with the officials of the district at the Deputy Commisioner’s (DC) office to be hold today.

The state of Assam has been facing Flood and Landslide since fourteen days i.e. from 13th June, 2022.

As per CWC (Central Water Commission) bulletin this morning rivers namely Kopili (at Dharamtul, Nagaon), are flowing above danger level. Barak (at BP Ghat, Karimganj, at AP Ghat , Cachar) and Kushiyara (at Karimganj) are flowing above danger level.

About 25,10,989 people were impacted, out of which 2,33,271 people are taking shelters

in 637 relief camps. Relief materials were also distributed to other affected populations

who are not taking shelters in relief camps through 259 nos. of relief distribution centres/

points opened temporarily

Total cumulative 121 numbers of people have lost their life due to flood and landslide in

this season.