Nobojit Narzary from Assam was named the winner of the fifth season of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters, which came to an end on Sunday, June 26. The 9-year-old boy took home the trophy along with the prize money of Rs 10 lakh. Nobojit is known for his freestyle, hip-hop, and contemporary dance styles, but hip-hop is his favorite.

Soon after winning the title, and excited Nobojit said, "I am very happy to lift the trophy of DID L'il Masters. I never thought that I would be able to compete with other contestants and actually win this show. All this feels like a dream and even in my dreams I never imagined this."

Sharing about how his parents and dance teacher reacted to his win, he says, "My mom and dance teacher both are here in Mumbai with me. They were thrilled to see me win. My mom had tears in her eyes. It feels good to see them so happy." Nobojit's father is back in their hometown Assam and he cheered for his son from there. "I spoke to my father. He told me to work hard in life and keep going ahead," shares Nobojit.

Even before he became part of it, he was staying in his dance teacher's house for two years. He says, "I was living with my dance teacher Dipika madam for two years. My parents had suggested that I live in her house because traveling from my place to her home was very far. It was difficult for us to do that every day. That's the reason why I was living there. I used to miss my mother a lot because I am very close to her, but I did it to pursue dance."