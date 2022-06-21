River Barak in Barak Valley has already crossed the danger level and touched 21.58 mitre mark in Annapurna ghat in silchar at 6pm on Monday.

As per the Daily Flood Report of Cachar District as on 20th June, 2022 at 4:00 PM, Katigorah, Lakhipur, Silchar, Udharbandh and Sonai Revenue Circles were flood affected.

Under Sonai revenue circle,in 14 relief camps ,122.48 quintal of rice,23.36quintal dal,6.95 quintal salt and 659lits of mustard oil were distributed as relief materials ,wherein 7 medical teams were deployed for the treatment of the inmates.

Reportedly, in Lakhipur 2 roads were badly damaged due to flood one is Hazarigram to Kalapani and another is NH-37 Palorband to Lakhipur. In Sonai revenue circle 4 nos of electric polls were damaged due to flood water on Monday.

Due to incessant rain , closure of sluice gates and over- tapping of embankment in many areas in and around silchar town ,link road, national high point, Ambicapatti,church road,chandicharan road,Bilpar,public school road,subhas Nagar,sonai road and N.S Avenue were savaged by flood water.

The report stated that a total of 449 villages were flood affected, out of 154 villages in Katigorah, 85 villages in Lakhipur, 98 villages in Silchar, 76 villages in Sonai and 36villages in Udharbandh.

A total of 207143 people were affected out of which, 80,518 are male, 74620 female and 52005 are children.

A total of 19443 inmates are residing in 129 relief camps in the district ,out of which 8364 are male,7151 female , 3915 children ,1 pregnant woman and 2 persons with disability.

It's worthy to mention that Gautam Rabidas of sonai died due to landslide and lab goswami is missing as stated in the report received from DDMA on Monday.

112320 animals were affected by the flood in the district. In Katigorah relief materials were distributed amongst inmates, which include 67.14 quintal of rice,12.43 quintal of dal,3.73 quintal salt and 394.05 lit of mustard oil. 6 medical teams were deployed for treating inmates in 37 relief camps.

In Lakhipur 67.58 quintal of rice,13.38quintal dal,1.01 quintal salt and 401.07 lit of mustard oil were distributed as relief materials in the 19 relief camps.

In silchar ,320.00 quintal of rice,99.43 quintal of dal,30.50 quintal of salt and 3050lits of mustard oil were distributed as relief materials in 58 relief camps and 6 medical teams were deployed for the treatment of inmates.