Assam Special Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, GP Singh, announced on Sunday the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the attack on the Batadrava police station. Singh, who visited the police station, assessed the situation and stated that those involved in this crime would face strict legal consequences.

"Seven people have been arrested and 15 have been detained in connection with the Batadrava police station attack. In the matter, a SIT will be formed," Singh said to the media.

He also stated that Jihadis could be behind this attack and that an investigation will be conducted to determine if any such links exist. "Central Assam Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Satyaraj Hazarika has been asked to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation into the incident." "Further action will be taken once the postmortem and forensic reports are available," he added. He went on to say that the perpetrators would be identified from the video footage, and that a forensic team would be dispatched to investigate the cause of the fire.

"All suspected people involved in it will be investigated," he added. In addition, Singh stated that an investigation will be conducted to determine the reason for the burning of such important documents at the police station. On Saturday, a violent and rowdy crowd set fire to the Batadrava police station in Assam's Nagaon district and assaulted the officers.