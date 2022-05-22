The Batadrava Police Station's Officer-in-Charge has been suspended for failing to prevent a mob from vandalising the station on Saturday.

According to police sources, the Officer-in-Charge, Kumud Gogoi, and other police station employees will face suspension and strict action for fleeing the scene when a mob burned the police station on fire.

All of the police station's officials will be replaced soon. An investigation into the incident is underway, and anyone involved in vandalism or a riot-like situation would face severe consequences.

"We take the untimely death of Safiqul Islam very seriously," DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said. "We have suspended the OC of Batadraba thana and closed the rest of the staff." If there is any wrongdoing on our part, we intend to uncover it and punish those who are responsible according to the law. "No two ideas."

As per the reports, an enraged mob from Batadrava set fire to the police station on Saturday after a local fish seller died in custody.

The deceased, Safiqul Islam (39) was brought to Batadrava Police Station on May 20 at 9:30 p.m. after a complaint of him being inebriated, according to the police.

His family claimed that the police station employees demanded a bribe, including a duck, in exchange for his release.