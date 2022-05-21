Batadrawa Police killed one for refusing to give 10000 rupees and duck; probe on
Advertisement
killed
An individual named Safiqul Islam was killed by Batadrawa police under the Dhing police station for refusing to give a duck and ten thousand rupees. The police station has been accused of beating and killing people.
The public burns the cops and breaks the police statue in front of Batadrawa police station by keeping the dead body in front of the police station. Two Police officials got injured in the attack according to the sources.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today