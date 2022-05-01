Early Saturday morning, the superstructure of a four-lane bridge across the Ganga connecting Sultanganj (Bhagalpur) and Khagaria in Bihar collapsed. SP Singla Constructions Private Limited is building the 3.1-kilometer-long bridge at a cost of Rs 1,710 crore.

Strong winds and rainfall in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday caused a superstructure spanning 100 feet between pole numbers 4 and 6 from the Sultanganj end to collapse, according to the Bhagalpur government. However, no injuries were reported as a result of the occurrence.

"The collapse of the superstructure raises issues about the quality of building," JD(U) Sultanganj MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal told reporters after visiting the site. We have requested that the incident be investigated and that the responsible engineers be prosecuted."