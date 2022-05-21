Former chief minister and sitting BJP MLA Biplab Kumar Deb today failed to fly by helicopter to Rangrung tea estate in Kailasahar subdivision as the Pawan Hans helicopter by which he was to fly off along with entourage had developed technical problem which will take at least 5/6 day to repair. He was to interact there with beneficiaries of central schemes. Biplab was informed of this in advance and he had to return from the airport. However, BJP general secretary Tinku Roy and minister for animal resource development Bhagwan Das had reached Kailasahar as advance guards for the chief minister. However the former chief minister’s programme at Khowai to interact with beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (PMAY) still stands and he will reach there at 2-30 PM by road. Biplab is also scheduled to attend a programme in Kumarghat on May 26 with ministers in attendance.

Earlier, shortly after his resignation Biplab had attended a familial ‘Saadh’ programme in Kathalia under Sonamura subdivision, accompanied by education minister Ratan Lal Nath and union minister of state for social welfare Pratima Bhowmik. He followed this up with a visit to tribal dominated Charilam constituency under Bishalgarh subdivision, accompanied by former deputy chief minister Jishnu Debbarma who represents Charilam in the assembly. Yesterday, that is on May 20,the former chief minister visited Kamalpur and interacted with common people in Town Hall and students in Kamalpur degree college auditorium as part of his own mass contact programme, presumably designed to flaunt his continuing popularity to the BJP central leadership who had so unceremoniously removed from his exalted position.