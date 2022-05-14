On Saturday, BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb resigned as Tripura Chief Minister. He has filed his paperwork, according to party sources. Deb went to Delhi on Friday and arrived in Agartala early the next morning.

“We are taken by surprise. Don’t know what prompted him. But obviously he had discussions with the party central leadership. The party may have some plans and we are confident that it will be good for the party,” said a minister in Deb’s Cabinet.

The state is scheduled to face Assembly elections early next year.

The BJP legislative party will meet at 5 p.m. to elect a new chief minister, according to BJP sources. "The party's organisational work will be done by the outgoing chief minister. "We'll have a new CM," a source added.

Central observers for the election of the next chief minister will be Union minister Bhupender Yadav and senior politician Vinod Tawde.