DIPHU: Minister Pijush Hazarika stated on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not give seats based on nepotism and that the party “is only interested in enthusiastic people who want to work for the development of Assam people.”

In Hamren, West Karbi Anglong, he accompanied CEM Tuliram Ronghang during his nomination filing for Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council election. Hazarika claimed that the party will win 26 seats in the upcoming KAAC election.

“In the upcoming KAAC election, we will undoubtedly win 26 seats. The BJP does not award seats to father-son, father-daughter, or mother-daughter. However, nephew and distant relatives are a different thing. However, songs and daughters won’t get tickets. We are very strict about that till this moment and shall remain so in the future”, Hazarika told scribes. “Tickets were given to people who are very important to the party, and it is primarily based on their performance to the people of Assam. We do not categorise members of the party.”

Hazarika further stated that even those members of the party who have been denied tickets shall remain an integral part of the party.

“I have become a Minister, and yet, at the same time, I am a simple karyakarta of the (BJP) party and there is no difference between us,” he said.

Extending his support to Tuliram Ronghang for the ensuing KAAC election, the Minister wrote in his Twitter account, “Amidst gigantic enthusiasm & response from the people of Hamren,West Karbi Anglong, today I accompanied Shri @TuliramRonghang, CEM, KAAC & candidate from 6th Council Constituency during his nomination filing. The overwhelming support is already a clean indicator of his victory.”

The election will be on June 8, 2022.

The last date for filing nominations is May 23, and the scrutiny of the nomination papers is on May 24. The last day for withdrawal of candidates is May 24, when the State Election Commissioner (SEC) will publish the candidates in the fray. The repoll, if any, will be on June 10. The counting of votes will be on June 12, 2022.