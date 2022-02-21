Senior BJP leader & the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal hit the campaign trail in the state as he addressed two public meetings at Wabagai and Thanga assembly constituencies in the state today. The Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri N Biren Singh, the state BJP President of Manipur, Smt A Sharda Devi and Union Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Smt Pratima Bhoumik were also present.

The Union Minister attended the flag hoisting ceremony for BJP candidate Dr Usham Deben Singh and interacted with the people of Loktak while campaigning for candidate Shri T Robindro Singh. While addressing at the rally, the Minister highly praised the CM of Manipur, N Biren Singh for his leadership to bring back Manipur on the growth track. He urged people to support this initiative and vote the BJP led government back to power for continued progress & development.

Speaking about the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing the glory of the country, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “In last seven years, Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s efforts have made India proud. From Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, PM Modi ji’s initiatives for citizens have enable India to become a world leader. Hence, everyone is realising the wave of Parivartan. Today, from tech to youths, women to Divyangs, farmers and students, ST/SC, Dalits, all have benefited. India is waking up like never before and becoming Aatmanirbhar. I call upon you to also join this journey.”

“Manipur is strong and a powerhouse of India. With your language, culture, the role of women, sportspersons, Manipur can be the jewel of the world. Only BJP can ensure that peace remains in Manipur. During Congress time, there were bandhs and curfews for around 100 days in a year. In the last five years, BJP has brought peace to Manipur. Today, peace and progress rule supreme in the state. Congress is corrupt and they have only increased conflict everywhere, creates fight among brothers,” added the Union Minister.

Speaking about the inclusive governance brought about by the BJP govt, Sarbananda Sonowal further said, “The N Biren Singh led BJP govt has enabled increased brotherhood among the hills and plains of Manipur with visionary schemes and public outreach. In the last five years, Manipur has grown tremendously. Manipur is coming out of the darkness of uncertainty towards the much required peace & progress. Today, there are big roads, modern infra and peace, the sporting prowess of Manipur is getting worldwide recognition. With the vision of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, our aim is to increase the Gati and progress of Manipur and the North East to make India Aatmanirbhar. I believe that you will vote for BJP in large numbers and ensure resounding victory of our candidates.”