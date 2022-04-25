Congress MLA Debabrat Saikia on Monday stated that Bharatiya Janata Party is the only alternative for Congress, not the Aam Admi Party (AAP). If someone wants to leave BJP then they have to join Congress. BJP and AAP are the two sides of the same coin.

“AAP cannot be an alternative to Congress. I have seen Kejriwal supporting BJP in many incidents that recently occurred in Delhi like reading Hanuman Chalisa. They have organized many religious ceremonies. However the people of Assam have seen how Aam Admi Party worked during the CAA protest", Congress leader Saikia stated while talking to the media.

In India against corruption protests where Congress has been left out in Delhi and in other states. Anna Hazare was a part of that movement who is kind of unknown today. Kiran Bedi was also there, but later she also become lieutenant governor.

"Congress made some mistakes. We promise to correct our errors in the near future and will work enthusiastically for the people", he further added.