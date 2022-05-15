Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party's state President Manik Saha become the new chief minister of Tripura as BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb resigned as Tripura Chief Minister. He has filed his paperwork, according to party sources. Deb went to Delhi on Friday and arrived in Agartala early the next morning.

Senior BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde, who are already in Tripura, had been appointed as observers for the election of the legislature party leader.

Tripura BJP president Dr. Manik Saha was elected to the state's Rajya Sabha seat in March 2022. "I believe you will work sincerely in the Upper House of Parliament for the welfare of the people of Tripura under the guidance of Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” Deb said in a social media post in March 2022.