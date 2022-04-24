The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Assam were seen celebrating the results of the Guwahati Municipal Election 2022 after the party swept the GMC Polls 2022. Out of the total of 60 wards of GMC, the BJP won 52 wards while it's ally party AGP won 6 wards. "One Ward each was won by AAP and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP)," PG Jha, DC Kamrup(Metro) said.

"I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving ">@BJP4Assam & its allies a historic win in #GMCElections

class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">. With this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith on our development journey under the guidance of Adarniya PM Shriji", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.