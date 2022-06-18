Animals and humans have a unique bond. Most of us have a soft spot for animals, but there have been countless incidents recently that have highlighted our lack of basic humanity. Often, stray dogs are slaughtered for pleasure, dogs are raped, and animals are tortured. These incidents make our blood boil with anger and merit stricter punishment for these heartless and shameless culprits.

Nukul Barman of the Assam's Bongaigaon district does a horrible deed by throwing a dog into the water as a toy to play with. This heinous video has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about animal safety and security.

Action for Animal, a voluntary organization, filed an FIR with the Bongaigaon Police Station, and the accused was arrested immediately. "The boy threw a dog into the water intentionally, and the video went viral on social media yesterday. We were able to identify the suspect thanks to the viral video, and legal action will be pursued against him", stated a police officer in Bongaigaon.

Also in South Delhi's Okhla area, a group of teenagers has been torturing stray dogs for a while. It is alleged that the boys aged 16-17 mercilessly beat the stray dogs, cut their flesh open, rip out their intestines and gorge out their eyes, while the dogs are still alive.