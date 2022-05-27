Mizoram: According to an election official, at least 276 names of Bru voters have been erased from the Mizoram electoral roll out of more than 11,700 Bru people who had been accommodated in Tripura transit camps for over two decades and allowed to permanently resettle in the neighbouring state.

The names of Bru voters who have already settled in Tripura have been removed from the state voter list, according to major civil society organisations and political pirates.

The Tripura state election department has sent equivalent deletion requests to delete the names of Bru voters who have resettled and enrolled in the state's voter list from the Mizoram voter list, according to Mizoram joint chief electoral officer David Liansanglura Pachuau.

He said the Mizoram election department has received equivalent deletion requests to erase the names of 276 Bru voters from nine assembly constituencies in three districts who had failed to return to the state during repatriation and had already resettled in Tripura up until Monday.

According to him, district election officers deleted the names of 185 Bru voters from three assembly constituencies in Tripura's border Mamit district, 86 from three constituencies in Assam's border Kolasib district, and 5 from three constituencies in Bangladesh's border Lunglei district from the state voter list.

He said that the Tripura state election department had just enrolled 1,090 Bru voters in the state voter list, and that another 1,786 Bru people had applied to be added to the Tripura electoral lists.