In yet another success in its crusade against trans-border crime and narcotics trafficking, on 28th April 2022, vigilant Seema Praharis under the aegis of Border Security Force Guwahati Frontier, apprehended 02 smugglers along with 25500 Nos Yaba tablets and 07 Kgs Ganja on Indo–BD International border.

Acting on specific intelligence input, on 28th April 2022, in supervision of Commandant 192 Bn BSF, troops carried out a special Ops and apprehend 02 smugglers alongwith 25500 Nos Yaba tablets (worth Rs.1,27,50,000/-) and 07 Kgs Ganja from bordering Village Sukurkuti, P.S- Sahebganj, Distt- Coochbehar (WB). The consignment was meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

The apprehended smugglers along with seized items are being handed over to nearest Police Station for further legal action.

Keeping in view the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always alert towards the issues of trans- border crimes including drug trafficking & illegal trans-border crimes and are making all out efforts to prevent commission of such crimes.