Gold worth 2.5 lakhs stolen from a jewellery shop in Fakirgram area under Kokrajhar district. The theft took place last night in a Ma Jewellery shop. The thieves climbed onto the roof of the shop and broke into a wooden, plastic ceiling and entered the shop.

A theft took place last night at a jewellery manufacturing shop called Fakirgram Ma Jewellery in Kokrajhar district. The jewellery is located on the main road near the rail gate. Shop owner Pranab Rai reportedly came to open the shop in the morning and the theft came to light.

Fakiragram Traders Committee President, Vice President, Secretary and Organising Secretary Vinod Agarwal, Hari Sharma expressed surprise over the frequent thefts in the Fakiragram area and urged the police administration to arrange police patrolling at night.

There has been an increase of theft in Fakirgram area. Locals demanded a police investigation on the matter.