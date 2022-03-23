The burning of waste materials and other residuals has been prohibited totally to ensure the quality of air in Tripura. Stated by the Tripura delegate Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is also the state minister for science, technology, and environment department.

He said that the government is empowering utilize of alternative energy sources within the transport division to curb the emission of pollutants in the air instead of burning waste materials.

Answering queries of CPI-M MLA Narayan Chowdhury pertaining to a later report that appeared Agartala and Guwahati as cities with a high level of air pollution in North East, the Tripura Deputy CM said: “An action plan has been drafted and appropriate remedial measures are being taken.”

He included: “Ambient Air Quality stations have been set up in numerous areas that provide genuine-time readings on the air quality.”

Dev Varma said, “The government is additionally empowering individuals to depend on CNG or electricity run vehicles rather than traditional conveyance methods."