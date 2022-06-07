The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam results on Tuesday. Sneha Saikia (Golaghat) has secured fourth position from Dayanand Vidya Niketan with 594 marks.

Sneha Saikia is a student of Dayanand Vidya Niketan in Sarupathar. She is the daughter of Trideep Saikia and Sapna Saikia of Ward 7 under The Small Field Municipality.

Sneha's father is the bus driver at her school. Proud Sneha went to school regularly in the bus driven by her father. Trideep Saikia also works as a wage worker to run the family and his daughter made him proud today by securing fourth position.

Sneha Saikia has fascinated everyone in the district in a symbolic way. She proved that if the goal is stable, if there is labour and concentration, no one can disturb from reaching the goal.