Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has remarked that the case of terror suspects detained recently should be sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Six alleged terrorists with ties to an Al-Qaeda network in Bangladesh were apprehended in Assam's Barpeta district last month. When asked about it by reporters on Saturday, Sarma said that it was discovered during the investigation that it is an all-India network sponsored by foreign soil.

"We want to transfer the case to the NIA. During the probe we found it is an all India network and is supported via foreign soil. We cannot approach Interpol without the Home Ministry," TimesNow quoted Sarma saying.

In response to the arrests of these accused terrorists, Barpeta SP Amitava Sinha stated that they are all linked to "Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent" (AQIS). They were all captured after receiving information from a jihadi arrested on March 4. Notably, they were all Barpeta natives.