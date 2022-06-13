The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted operations in Guwahati, Assam, late Sunday evening. A special CBI team, which arrived from Delhi yesterday, was in charge of the operation. In a CBI operation in Guwahati's Zoo Road neighbourhood, a businessman was apprehended.

He was arrested on suspicion of improper road construction work on the national route in Arunachal Pradesh. According to sources, the detained businessman will be brought before a special court and then put into custody.

Apart from Zoo Road, the CBI raids are expected to continue in several sections of the city, according to reports. Many others have been held by the central investigation agency for questioning.