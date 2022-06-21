Central government has deployed 4 units of National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) to rescued citizens from different parts of Silchar town.

A total of 105 personnel/rescuers, with modern life saving equipment, are reaching Silchar at 11.30 AM today from Bhubaneshwar to carry out rescue operations in Barak valley.

Taking the twitter CM Himanta Biswas Sharma thanks Home Minister Amit shah for the prompt action and help.

As several parts of the Cachar district of Assam including urban and rural parts of Silchar are totally submerged, the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) carried out rescue operations in flood-hit areas of the district in a massive way.

On Monday, the teams rescued over 3,000 people including pregnant women, children and senior citizens from different parts of Silchar town and the Cachar district, informed its district administration.