GUWAHATI: In view of the current flood and landslide situation in the State, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) along with all the stakeholders expedited the response and recovery services to the severely affected districts. Some of the major initiatives undertaken in the last 24 hours are:

The first team of Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India today visited the flood affected areas like Borkhola block affected area, Gonirgram water resource embankment breach under Silchar Sadar Revenue Circle and other affected villages under Katigorah Revenue Circle in Cachar district as a part of their scheduled field visit to Assam for damage assessment of recent flood and landslide in the State.

The second group of IMCT visited an embankment breach and two road damages under Mangaldai and Patharughat Revenue Circle in Darrang district today. The team has discussed the situation with the district administration and assured quick response to restore the damages.

In another development, the Indian Air Force (IAF) dropped 10 MT food grains today to the Guilong and Maibong of Dima Hasao.

Meanwhile, as per the Flood Report till date, no human life has been lost in flood in last 24 hours and so now, a total 30 of human lives have been lost.

A total of 5,00,852 people in 799 villages in 10 districts are still affected due to floods.

A total of 35384.12 hectares crop areas have been affected in flood in last 24 hours. 201 relief camps and 106 relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas in last 24 hours.

A total of 62,289 inmates are staying in these relief camps. Flood situation though improving is under close watch.