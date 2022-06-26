Based on the nature of work, proximity to the public, and vulnerability of the individuals government of India issued guidelines to classify all employees working in various departments in the Districts as frontline workers and allow a precautionary dose of vaccination. All State Government employees who work at the Secretariat, State Headquarters, and other offices in Guwahati are therefore categorised as frontline workers.

Additionally classified as frontline workers are the staff members of governmental departments, agencies, and institutions. “The employees of Banks and other Financial Institutions (Both Public & Private sector) in the State are hereby categorized as FLWS for the purpose of performing essential financial services”, Government of India stated in the guidelines.

“Besides the Government functionaries, certain groups of professionals and individuals performing functions which may be termed as essential in nature and are also connected to public convenience at large are hereby categorized as FLWS in view of the services they render and the work related proximity with public and co-workers”.

“The groups of people and individuals connected with areas of transport and communication, media and related services, legal services, e commerce are hereby categorized as FLWs. Some indicative but not exhaustive group of such individuals are Drivers, Handymen and other staff of public transport, Reporters, Correspondents, Camera-men and other staff of media houses, Lawyers, advocates, and Assistants in law firms etc. Online delivery staff and personnel, Critical industries like Oil & Natural Gas Sector, Coal Sector, Power Sector, Medicine production units, etc”.

“There are other target groups of individuals who may not qualify as FLW under the criteria as detailed above, but are considered as vulnerable/special categories in view of their occupation, economic status. proximity to people during their daily routine functioning. Street Vendors, Transgender community, members of religious institutions (Priests, other staff) and similarly placed target groups are hereby categorized as FLWS and allowed precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccination”.