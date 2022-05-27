Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, expressed his delight at receiving the first instalment of the central share of the state disaster response fund, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for releasing Rs. 324 crores to assist the state in dealing with the ongoing flood situation.

The monies, according to the chief minister, will ensure that affected residents receive timely relief and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a delegation from the Ministry of Home Affairs arrived in Guwahati and met with officials from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to assess the damage caused by recent floods and landslides in the state.

According to ASDMA reports, IMCT members would be divided into two groups for visiting the relevant impacted districts in order to expedite an effective damage assessment.

According to the flood report, two individuals died in the flood in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of human lives lost in the first phase of the flood to 30 (25 in Flood and 5 in Landslide), with 5,61,149 people living in 956 villages across 12 districts affected, according to the reports.

12 hectares of cropland have been impacted, and in all affected areas, 295 relief camps and 70 relief distribution centres have been established. These facilities house a total of 66,836 victims.