The Champabati which is a tributary of the Brahmaputra River in the Indian state of Assam flowing through the border of the district has been in danger for years due to the dilapidated bridge over the river. Students and locals from Kaoniabhakha, Sedamari, Milmilipara, Tilapara, Kalipukhuri, Joregaon, Simoluguri, Kukurmari have been transporting daily in the dangerous bridge of the Champabati River flowing along the border of Chirang and Kokrajhar districts.

In the monsoon season when the flood occurs, a single person boat becomes the only mode of transport for the students and the locals. As a result, these people have to travel in this dangerous situation risking their lives everyday.

Despite repeated complaints made with the government by locals, no action has been taken. The ruling BPF government, led by Chandan Brahma, made numerous promises to address the problem, but no progress was accomplished. Locals are now pleading with the Pramod Bodo-led UPPL government to build a new bridge for them.