Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state government has taken several decisions for soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, including raising ex-gratia to Rs 50 lakh instead of 20 lakh to their next kin and giving a government job to a family member of the martyred soldiers.

The chief minister was addressing an award ceremony to honour the sacrifices of soldiers who took part in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, organised at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

“I am proud to say that our government has taken many decisions for the welfare of ex-servicemen. Reservation has been extended for their children in medical colleges. Re-introduction of the 2 percent reservation in Group C and Group D.” Sarma said.