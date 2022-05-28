GUWAHATI: The conductor of a city bus in Guwahati beat a passenger in an unusual occurrence on Friday. The event occurred on a city bus with the licence plate AS 01 GC 6339. The bus conductor is accused of assaulting a passenger on board.

The conductor has yet to be named, however Pabitra Das has been identified as the passenger. Das was allegedly misbehaving with the rest of the passengers on the vehicle. The bus driver claimed that the passenger had a verbal altercation with not only the conductor, but also other passengers.

"The person was rude and attempted to start a fight with other passengers on the bus. The conductor asked him to be quiet, which sparked an argument between them," he said. "Frustrated with him, the conductor reacted, leaving the bus and fleeing," he continued.