Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the recently Renovated and Upgraded District Auditorium, Tura today in the presence of Member of Parliament, Tura Parliamentary Constituency, Agatha K Sangma, Adviser to the Chief Minister and MLA North Tura, Thomas A Sangma, Chief Executive Member, GHADC, Tura Albinush R Marak and host of distinguished dignitaries.

After the inauguration Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his gratitude to the organisers and the contractors for completing the work as scheduled. Reminding that the said Auditorium was constructed by his father Late P A Sangma and that it has not been repaired for more than 30 years, he said that when their Government came to power in 2018, he had sanctioned 3 Crores in the beginning and additional 2 crores later for completing the renovating works. Mentioning that this Auditorium host many fond memories, he said that his former band also performed here in his prime days.

In addition to this, he informed that other Externally Aided Projects under New Development Bank (NDB) such as Tura Smart Town Project where about 277 internal road projects has been started with an amount of 55 crores including 40-50 crores which would be sanctioned from the state funds.

He then announced that 50 crores worth of State of Art Convention Centre will be built very soon in the district and Youth Centre Building has also been sanctioned which would be a Centre for skill development for youth, he said. He also mentioned that one of the best dedicated Football stadium is being constructed at P A Sangma Stadium and is also contemplating to open a Football Academy for youth of the state and added that he had requested the North East United Football Academy to organise the Pre-Season Training camp in Tura and train the youths of the region.

The Chief Minister also introduced Chusrang Sangma who had been recently selected for training by the North East United Football Academy. Further, the stadium for Track and Field events was also sanctioned for an amount of 15 Crores, the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, with regard to the Tura town Beautification project, he said that inspite of various challenges the project was implemented with an amount of 15 crores and that street lighting projects will commence from September or October, 2022 he informed.

Moreover, the Tura town Cleaning and Beautification Project organised earlier had gained immense cooperation and support from the Development Committee Members and said that this project will continue in the years to come.

Referring to the Japanese culture, he suggested that everyone should take responsibility by maintaining the assets of the state and create a sense of ownership of the public property in our district in particular and state in general.