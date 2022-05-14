Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma employment letters to about 23,000 youths in 11 departments today, marking the first step toward the Assam government's pledge of 1 lakh jobs.

The chief minister hand over the appointment letters to 23 thousand youths who will be recruited in the home department, health department, education department, social welfare, water resource department, Environment and Forest department to name a few.

The appointment letters provided in a government programme at Khanapara Veterinary field.

After one year in government, the BJP-led state government committed to create 1 lakh jobs for Assamese youth. The recruitment of 23 thousand youngsters in various government ministries, according to the declaration made by the Assam Chief Minister, is Stage 1 of the promise made to the people.

The state government made the commitment when presenting the Assam Budget for the years 2022 to 23. The state's finance minister, Ajanta Neog, remarked that the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdowns had a substantial impact on job chances for Assamese youngsters.