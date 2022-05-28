Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, has issued a show-cause notice to Minister of Tea Tribes and Employment Sanjay Kishan for apologising to the leader of the outlawed terror group ULFA-I, Paresh Baruah.

Minister Sanjay Kishan was summoned by the chief minister to explain why he had apologized to Paresh Baruah. On May 16, the banned terror group published a statement threatening Sanjay Kishan with a boycott. The incident has generated a controversy, with many residents questioning the minister's actions.

While attending a government event in Nagaon, media questioned Sanjay Kishan about the terror group ULFA-I's operations. In response, the minister called Paresh Barua, a liar. The group took offence and made an email statement to the media, threatening to ban him from the districts of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia unless he apologised within 24 hours.

The minister apologised to Paresh Baruah shortly after the ULFA statement was released.

Extending apology , the minister said, "I was attending Gunutsov in a school in Nagaon where a journalist asked me about Paresh Barua and I, being on a busy schedule, never said anything which would have hurt Paresh Barua. I just said that under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, if the youths of Assam work for the development of the state, I wanted to speak about their self-dependence and nothing else. If I have hurt Hon'ble Paresh Barua, I'm hurt too," said Sanjay Kishan, in a press conference.