Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will launch new online Aadhaar-based services of the Transport Department in a program to be held at Inland Water Transport (IWT) Ghat, Fancy Bazar, today in Guwahati in presence of Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

The Vehicle-related services include a System of registration of fully manufactured commercial vehicles by the manufacturers at the dealer point, arrangement of registration of individual vehicles fully manufactured by the manufacturers at the dealer point and Online system of fines for late taking of pollution certificates.

The Services Related to Sarathi include Copy of conductor's permit, Renewal of conductor's license,Change of Address in Conductor's Permit, Change of Address in Driver's Permit, Permit related services etc.

Among the additional Online services that have already started are Learner's License, Proprietary transfer, Copy of registration certificate, driving license, Cancellation of hypothecation, Change in driving license, International driver permit, Driving license renewal, Hypothecation Approval, Surrender of class of vehicle from license, Change of address, No objection certificate etc.