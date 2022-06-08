SILCHAR: As the state government is tightening its focus on fertilisers and coal syndicates, lobbies are back into action again. Yesterday evening a truck full of fertilisers was seized at Digorkhal checkgate while secretly supplying fertilisers in Mizoram which were allocated to farmers of Assam.

A total of 500 sacks of urea fertiliser have been rescued. Fertilisers from Guwahati were seized in a regular search operation at Digarkhal Common Check Gate in Cachar on their way to Mizoram by a truck numbering AS01 GC 7688, according to reports. In addition, an estimated 500 sacks of urea fertiliser worth several lakhs of rupees were recovered from the seized truck.

At Digorkhal Checkgate, another illegal coal-loaded truck from Meghalaya was seized. The AS 01 FC 6277 coal load truck was seized, but the suppliers, including the driver, abandoned it and fled.

Many notorious mafias were arrested in the anti-syndicate operation of Cachar police but these mafias are back in action after being released from jail. According to the complaint, these mafias are managing high-level police officials to resume illegal syndicates.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's determination to crack the whip on syndicate in the Barak Valley was seen when more than a hundred coal-laden trucks from Meghalaya on way to Bangladesh through the Sutarkandi border were intercepted by the Karimganj police. At least a dozen of them were taken to the police station. Drivers and their assistants were subjected to interrogation.