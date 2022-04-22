On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma blasted over communal violence on Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri. Chief Minister stated that such incidents take place in India because of secular and Liberals.;

“We will not have a future unless we can celebrate Hanuman Jayanti or Ramadan in our country. If there is a Hanuman Jayanti or any other Hindu procession, Muslims should assist in whatever way they can. During Eid, Hindus should also greet Muslims”, Sarma stated while talking to the media.

He went on to say that some people have refused to accept this in recent months. When Hindu processions travel through Muslim areas, they attempt to put a stop to them. For certain Liberals and secularists, this climate has been created. Muslims are provoked by secular and liberal political leaders.

“If Hanuman Jayanti is targeted, not just Hindus but Muslims should be concerned. However, whatever is done in favor of the Muslim people is condemned by the so-called seculars. However, if there is an event involving Hindus, they will remain silent. As a result, a divide has developed between the majority and the minority. If secular and liberals behave like Indian citizens, such an environment will not be formed”, Sarma said.

“If a Muslim criminal is encountered, they protest. However, if a Hindu criminal dies, they will remain silent. Ordinary Hindus and Muslims are not to blame; it is the secular and liberal leaders who are. Religion is also a focus of Congress. The main culprits are the Congress and the Left. They also pose a serious threat to the country's cohesiveness”, he further added.